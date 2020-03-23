Sleep Like a Baby With up to 30% Off Lucid's 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Whether you’re struggling to hit that sweet eight-hour mark or you’re of many who could use even more sleep, upgrading your comfort level might be the play. You’ll have the opportunity to do so on the cheap with today’s Gold Box offer for a Lucid memory foam mattress topper. The 2-incher is available in a variety of sizes for up to 30% off. You can find sizes in both Gel and Lavender colors, including a king-size for $48 after more than $20 in savings. You’ll get about $10 off all the others, including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, and King.

There are five body zones in each size, each offering unique contour patterns to hug each and every sector of that beautiful body of yours. Better sleep is the key to a better quality of life, so give this a try before you restock your melatonin stash.

