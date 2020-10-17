Vote 2020 graphic
Sleep Like a Baby With This $15 White Noise Machine, 50% Off With Promo Code

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Lenrue White Noise Sound Machine | $15 | Amazon | Promo code F6XJCTQI
Are you up early on this lovely Saturday morning because you have to be, like me? Or is sleep just escaping you again?

One remedy for restless nights is a white noise machine, and we have a promo code for you to get 50% off of the Lenrue white noise sound machine at Amazon. If the apartment complex’s dogs or the neighbor’s TV have you unable to doze off, drown them out with the 21 pre-set white noise sounds this machine offers. You can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your own music. It has an auto-shut off option so it won’t keep running after you’ve managed to catch your z’s, or you can allow it to continuously run.

You can get the Lenrue white noise sound machine for $15 with promo code F6XJCTQI until Oct. 21.

