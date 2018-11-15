If you thought one-piece animal suits were only for Halloween, think again. Certain soft varieties of onesie can, in fact, double as very warm, fun pajamas or loungewear, at least. Now, Target is taking 25% off several species of union suits, so you can zip yourself up in the plush pelts of everything from a unicorn to a panda to a flamingo. Just be sure to go wild on this sale soon.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Sleep Like a Baby in These Discounted Women's Onesies
If you thought one-piece animal suits were only for Halloween, think again. Certain soft varieties of onesie can, in fact, double as very warm, fun pajamas or loungewear, at least. Now, Target is taking 25% off several species of union suits, so you can zip yourself up in the plush pelts of everything from a unicorn to a panda to a flamingo. Just be sure to go wild on this sale soon.