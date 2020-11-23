Slap an Apple Watch Series 6 to Your Wrist for up to $120 Less Today

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) | $330-$409 | Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) | $390-$629 | Amazon

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$529—back in September. For a limited time, however, you can snatch one up yourself in the smaller, 40mm size featuring GPS and LTE cellular functions for up to $120 off the sticker tag, with prices starting at just $390 in the Blue, Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED colorways. Silver with the White Sport band is marked down to $479 while Cyprus Green and Graphite are $579. From there, lavish models can exceed $600, such as the Graphite and Gold stainless steel variants, both of which sport Milanese loops.

As for GPS-only models, you’ll find both 40mm and 44mm Watches on sale as well. Those who find the junior-sized watch face acceptable can grab it in (PRODUCT)RED or Blue for $330 and Silver or Space Gray for $379. The 44mm version ranges from $360 for (PRODUCT)RED and $409 for Blue or Space Gray. The Pink Sport band-equipped Gold aluminum model is unfortunately out of stock, and some of these won’t ship until late November to early- and mid-December, but worry not, you won’t find an estimated arrival date any further out than 12/22, which means regardless of the Apple Watch you pick, it’ll reach your doorstep in time for non-denominational holiday gift giving.

So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself. If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $260 to $289 sale price depending on the model you choose.

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 11/16/2020 and updated with new information on 11/23/2020.