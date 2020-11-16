Slap an Apple Watch Series 6 or SE to Your Wrist for up to $50 Less Today

Apple Watch Series 6 | $350-$ 380

Apple Watch SE | $230-$260

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$429 for the GPS/non-LTE version—back in September. For a limited time, you can snatch one up yourself for $379 over at Amazon in Space Gray, or cop the smaller 40mm Series 6 in (PRODUCT)RED, Gold w/ Pink Sand Sport band, or Silver w/ White Sport band for $349. (The only catch is the Space Gray model doesn’t ship until November 30.) So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself.

If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $230 sale price. Regardless of which color you go with, the 40mm Apple Watch SE is $49 off. Only in Silver (again, with the White Sport band), the larger 44mm size has the same discount, bringing the checkout totals for both down to $230 and $260, respectively. The 44mm is also available in Space Gray for a less substantial $20 off—or $289. The SE packs all the most commonly used features of the Series 6, without the hefty price tag. Get it if you don’t need the in-depth health stuff.

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.