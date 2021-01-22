Slap a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Onto Your Wrist for Just $137

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Image : Andrew Hayward

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $137 | Amazon



Samsung’s smartwatches strike a much different look than the Apple Watch, thanks to a circular design and more traditional watch-inspired allure, but its standard Galaxy Watch isn’t the most ideal for wearing during workouts. Luckily, that’s where the slimmer and streamlined Galaxy Watch Active comes in, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon.

The first-gen 2019 Galaxy Watch Active is marked down to just $137 in black right now for the lone 40mm size, a savings of 32% off the list price. The green and rose gold versions are a little bit pricier at $150 each, but still deliver solid savings.

If you’re keen on getting the newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 instead, which adds more health sensors and offers an optional LTE edition, you can also save $50 on either the 40mm ($200) or 44mm ($250) GPS edition too. All of these watches work most smoothly with Samsung’s own smartphones, but you can also pair them with other Android phones or even an iPhone.

