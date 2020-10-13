Skip the Sugar and Save Big on Sodastream Sets on Amazon Prime Day

Photo : Pepsi

Looking to shirk that sugary soda habit? Dive into the refreshing world of SodaStream and you’ll be saving calories, and money, in no time.

SodaStream machines can take your average, everyday tap water and transform it completely into sweet, bubbly goodness simply through using a few drops of SodaStream Syrup, your favorite fruit juice, or other flavor essences. All you need is a bottle and a canister of CO2 for the magic to happen. It’s fast, easy, and it tastes great.

Now’s the chance to snag your own SodaStream, as there are a variety of deals happening for Amazon Prime Day today. Looking for the perfect deal on your brand new SodaStream? Shop the SodaStream spotlight sale from now until Thursday, October 15 at 3 PM EDT. Head to the official landing page for deals on bundles that’ll have you dreaming up all sorts of ways to infuse your next beverage with some serious carbonation.

Dive into the world of SodaStream with the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit. Normally $80, it’s 40% off, making it just $48. It nets you one SodaStream sparkling water maker, a 1-liter reusable carbonating bottle, and a 60l cylinder of CO2 so you can infuse all your beverages with fun, fizzy bubbles. The Jet model requires that you pump the bubbles into your drink manually, which is honestly part of the fun. It’s pretty rewarding to manually infuse your water with carbonation. You can do it all with this entry-level set. It’s everything you need to try out the SodaStream with your favorite flavoring for a whole bottle of what will undoubtedly become your new favorite beverage.

Once you’ve tried out your very own SodaStream machine, you’re going to come back for more. Get the SodaStream Jet Bundle in Black, which will run you just $80, as it’s 43 percent off the normal price of $140. Make delicious, fresh sparkling water with the push of a button that the whole family can enjoy with this set. You get your SodaStream machine, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, three reusable carbonating bottles (the Jet model supports Slim and Classic 1-liter and 0.5-liter bottles if you need to purchase more), and two 40mL zero-calorie fruit drops to use in your beverages: Raspberry and Mango. You’ve got enough here to share with the family, so be sure to spread the love—or just make some fizzy water to chill in the fridge for your next workout.

Pick up the SodaStream Fizzi model in this special bundle, which still requires you manually pump the carbonation into your drink, but it utilizes a snap lock for your bottles. It also supports Slim and Classic 1-liter and 0.5-liter bottles for your convenience. You can make it yours for $96—36% off the list price. The bundle comes packing your SodaStream machine, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two reusable carbonating bottle, and two 40mL zero-calorie fruit drops to use in your beverages: Orange and Lime. What’s more, you can pick the best color to go with your kitchen decor: Black, Icy Blue, White, or Red