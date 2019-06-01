Screenshot: Amazon

$5 off five, $10 off 10, or $15 of 15 Select Prime Pantry Items | Amazon



Amazon’s Prime Pantry program has been few a few different iterations, but it’s always been an easy way to stock up on certain groceries without actually going to the grocery store, which is just awful!

For a limited time, Prime members can save $5 on their Pantry order by buying five select items, $10 by buying 10 select items, or $15 by buying 15 select items. Hundreds of products are eligible, including snacks, beverages, toiletries, and household goods, so you can surely find at least five things that you need right now.

Orders over $35 ship for free, so make sure you hit that threshold as well.