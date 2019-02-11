Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but I’m not exactly thrilled to pay $1,000+ for my next phone. Every year, flagship smartphones get more expensive even though the gap between those and so-called budget models, like the $140 Moto X, shrinks.

For those on a tight budget, the Moto X provides a real bargain. Sure, it’s not as fast as most flagship smartphones, or offer the best camera. But for those who just want a phone that works, to text, browse the web, or play the occasional game, this one may be worth it.

Better still, this unlocked smartphone is the cheapest it’s ever been.