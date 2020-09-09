It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Skim Through the All the Fight Scenes in the Dragon Ball Super Manga, Several Issues Discounted

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 1: Warriors From Universe 6! | $8 | Amazon
Dragon Ball Super (Various Issues) | Amazon
It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. Not only have I read the entirety of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but I’ve also delved into some deep cuts like Sand Land, Cowa!, and Dr. Slump. In fact, my affinity for Dragon Quest, particularly Sentinels of the Starry Skies is largely due to the character designs, handcrafted by Toriyama himself. And while I’ve been enjoying the Dragon Ball Super anime with my fiancée as of late, I can’t help but wish I was enjoying it in manga form, so I could skip past all the fluff and get to what’s really important: the jokes, drama, and basic plot points, no extensive fight sequences required.

Whereas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z started as manga series (both are part of the same series called Dragon Ball in Japan), Dragon Ball Super was adapted into the format AFTER the anime. Both feature contributions from Toriyama, but only the manga was written and drawn by him. A few of the issues are marked down on Amazon including the first volume, which you can order for $8 or get instant access for $6 on Kindle and ComiXology. Volumes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are also on sale for various prices, albeit all below retail. Peruse the whole selection and pick out the ones you haven’t read or start from the beginning.

