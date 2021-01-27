It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

Skechers' Flurry Boots Are a Great Alternative To UGG at Just $50

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
106
Save
Skechers First Flurry Boots | $50 | Macy’s
Skechers First Flurry Boots | $50 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Skechers First Flurry Boots | $50 | Macy’s

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter