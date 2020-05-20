It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Siteswide Sale at Alternative Apparel Gives You 40% off Eco-Friendly Fashions

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

40% Sitewide Sale | Alternative Apparel | Use Code 40Friend

If you are familiar with Alternative Apparel you know that they put eco-practices first. Their designs are classic and comfortable. And they strive for sustainability. From now until May 25 take 40% off your entire order with code 40FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.

One of their top sellers is the baseball tees and there are a few in the sale section you can get for just $15. I’m not sure why but I think this jumpsuit is super cute and you can grab it for 50% off the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for one sale on select hoodies and tees. But there are plenty of styles and accessories in both the men’s and women’s sections to pick from.

Free shipping on orders over $65. Discounts run until May 25.

