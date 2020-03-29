It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Sit Pretty With a New $52 Office Chair

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.4K
Save
Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair | $52 | Dailysteals | Use code KJERGOCHR
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair | $52 | Dailysteals | Use code KJERGOCHR

Your computer chair not doing its job anymore? Suddenly noticing how much it hurts your back now that you’re working from home? Well, if you head over to Dailysteals and use code KJERGOCHR, you can get a brand new mesh-back office chair for just $52. The chair comes in all different colors too—I’m partial to the pink one, myself.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Kindle Credit, $52 Office Chair, B2G1 Video Games, and More

Buy Committee: Should I Even Bother Buying The Rise of Skywalker?

The Three Tiers of Dolby Atmos: In-Ceiling, Up-Firing, and Virtual Surround Compared

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games