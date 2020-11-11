Sit in a Comfier, Steelcase Chair for Over $200 off Because We're Going To Be Here a While, Aren't We?

Steelcase Gesture Chair Image : Steelcase

Steelcase Gesture Chair | $825 | Amazon



Let’s get this out of the way first: Steelcase chairs are anything but cheap. That said, this particular model was nominated and voted one of the best heavy duty office chairs money can buy—and at the time it cost $965. That was in June, and the price hasn’t budged much until now. Now you can get the Steelcase Gesture for $825 which, while still expensive, is $211 off the list price . Take a seat and you’ll find it’s worth the big bucks, according to The Inventory reader Mikemil, who said when nominating the chair, it “ supports 400 pounds, and with a [ 12- year] warranty it’ll last longer than your overstrained heart.” That’s an endorsement if I’ve seen one.

Shop around a bit and you’ll find only the Graphite model is available for this price, so if you were in the market for a wacky-colored seat to place your bum in, here’s not the place. Colorways aside, the Gesture’s real draw is the advanced synchro-tilt function, which lets you lean back in a 2.8:1 ratio. However, you don’t have to worry about inadvertently leaning back if you don’t want to. Variable back stop means you can lock the backrest in position without tilting your head back like you’ re in a dentist’s office. On top of that, the 78-pound chair is big and sturdy, plenty capable of holding someone up to 400 pounds in weight.

Maintain your posture and stop using your dining room chair as a home office chair and shell out the extra cash you saved not commuting over the past few months for the real deal. Please, please preserve your posture and spare your spine the discomfort (and, eventually, displacement) for 20% less today.