It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Sit in a Comfier, Steelcase Chair for Over $200 off Because We're Going To Be Here a While, Aren't We?

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
181
Save
Steelcase Gesture Chair | $825 | Amazon
Steelcase Gesture Chair | $825 | Amazon
Image: Steelcase
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Steelcase Gesture Chair | $825 | Amazon

Let’s get this out of the way first: Steelcase chairs are anything but cheap. That said, this particular model was nominated and voted one of the best heavy duty office chairs money can buy—and at the time it cost $965. That was in June, and the price hasn’t budged much until now. Now you can get the Steelcase Gesture for $825 which, while still expensive, is $211 off the list price. Take a seat and you’ll find it’s worth the big bucks, according to The Inventory reader Mikemil, who said when nominating the chair, it “supports 400 pounds, and with a [12-year] warranty it’ll last longer than your overstrained heart.” That’s an endorsement if I’ve seen one.

Advertisement

Shop around a bit and you’ll find only the Graphite model is available for this price, so if you were in the market for a wacky-colored seat to place your bum in, here’s not the place. Colorways aside, the Gesture’s real draw is the advanced synchro-tilt function, which lets you lean back in a 2.8:1 ratio. However, you don’t have to worry about inadvertently leaning back if you don’t want to. Variable backstop means you can lock the backrest in position without tilting your head back like you’re in a dentist’s office. On top of that, the 78-pound chair is big and sturdy, plenty capable of holding someone up to 400 pounds in weight.

Maintain your posture and stop using your dining room chair as a home office chair and shell out the extra cash you saved not commuting over the past few months for the real deal. Please, please preserve your posture and spare your spine the discomfort (and, eventually, displacement) for 20% less today.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Jump Into Destiny 2 and the New Beyond Light Expansion, Now 20% off on PC

Not To Be Overlooked, the 44mm Apple Watch SE Is $49 Off

Would You Kindly Purchase BioShock: The Collection for $25 on Nintendo Switch?

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28