Sip Your Bantha Milk From the Cutest Mug in the Galaxy for Just $10

Protect Attack Snack Mug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Protect Attack Snack Mug | $10 | Amazon GoldBox

If you’re missing the adorable green face of the galaxy’s cutest babe, you aren’t alone. Our fingers are also crossed we’ll get to see lots of Grogu in the next season of The Mandalorian. Until then, make every morning sweet with this Protect Attack Snack Mug. Save 26% today only and thank us latte for sharing this deal.

This is a big mug too. It’s twenty ounces, so pretty sizable against the standard twelve-ounce mugs. It’s built to keep your hot beverages pipping and can absolutely handle the microwave and dishwasher. If coffee isn’t your thing, it can double as a delightful holder for pens and anything else a scrapper or smuggler needs to store. It’s made of thick, durable ceramic and is officially licensed by Disney and Star Wars. I say embrace The Child’s life lessons with this mug. S o pr otect, a ttack, and s nack each day.

This will ship for free for Prime members.