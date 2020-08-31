ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
Sip on Your Savings With 30% off MiiR Portable Drinkware, and Take Your Alcoholic Bevvies To-Go

30% off Select MiiR Drinkware | Amazon | Use promo code KinjaDeals30
Maybe it’s been too hot to spend too much time outdoors lately, but that’s about to change as we venture into fall. Before it gets too cold, why not gather with a few friends for a socially distant picnic in the park? A tasty meal with a few good drinks isn’t a bad way to spend an afternoon, and with the right gear, you can keep your drinks cool even while gabbing with your pals for a few hours. Right now, you can get 30% off this MiiR growler, wine glass, or wine bottle, all at Amazon, using the code KinjaDeals30.

