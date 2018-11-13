Graphic: Shep McAllister

Miir makes some of our favorite vacuum insulated stainless steel drinkware, and they just kicked off their best sale ever on Amazon.

First up, the camp cup. This is a favorite of ours thanks to its handle, colorway variety, and sip-through lid, and it’s 30% off today in every color. Even if you don’t camp, you should use it at home. And even if you don’t want one, you should buy them as stocking stuffers. Black and white are down to $17, but you’ll pay $21 for the more fun designs.

For heavier liquid loads, Miir’s popular 32 ounce growler is a whopping 50% off its usual price as well, in every color. It’ll keep beer cold for 24 hours, or coffee hot for 12, and its buckle lid seals in carbonation, while remaining easy to clean.