Hydro Flask, the maker of our readers’ favorite water bottle, also makes a pretty great vacuum-insulated tumbler, and today, that tumbler is 50% off in select colors that the brand has opted to retire. You can score a 22- or 32-oz tumbler in the following (admittedly timeless, though apparently out of style?) hues: Black, Graphite, Cobalt, and Pacific. Use promo code TUMBLER-4Q8RG9 to slurp down the savings, and start keeping your cold drinks icy for 24 hours and hot drinks steamy for up to 6 hours.