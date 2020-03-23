It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Since Everything Is Shit, Why Not Buy a $5 Poop-Emoji Cake Pan?

Ignacia
Poop Emoji Cake Pan | $5 | Walmart

So the whole world has gone to shit. Why not ironically celebrate with a poop emoji cake pan? It’s only $5 and it’ll definitely be worth the laugh once you’ve got around to baking some cupcakes. It’s made of silicone, so it is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used to mold gelatin, ice cream, and candy. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Ignacia

