Graphic: Jillian Lucas, Photo: Panacea

Panacea was born out of the need for a simple skin care routine that didn’t take up too much time (or counter space) but that worked. While the norm for K-Beauty skin care routines is 10+ items, Panacea shaves that down to just three: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen. Try it out for yourself with 20% off your entire purchase (we recommend picking up the Essentials Kit) with the code KINJA20 at checkout.