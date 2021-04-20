Simplicity and Power Come Together Perfectly in O’Yeet's Personal Blender

O’Yeet Personal Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

O’Yeet Personal Blender | $50 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Being surprised by a blender was a shock to me when I tested this over the weekend. This blew my reliable little Hamilton Beach one out of the water. O’Yeet’s Personal Blender has recently won an iF Product Design Award, and honestly, I get it. Right now, clip the coupon and save $20 on either C oral R ed or Prussian B lue.

My roommate and I loaded this up with bananas, crunchy peanut butter, blueberries, raspberries, basically trying to recreate Antoni Porowski’s Breadless PB & J smoothie. It was easy to push, twist and blend. It was so unbelievably creamy, with no bumps or chunks at all. This blender is designed with nutrient extractor blades that pulverize even the toughest of whole foods in seconds. Not only does the Vortex Blending System sound cool it has 1000-watt max power. The sport bottle was solid, secure, and easy to bring on my long walk. It was also simple to wash out too . Little mess and easy to use makes this my new favorite appliance. This blender was engineered not to overheat, so it will last a very long time no matter how much you use it.

This will ship free for Prime members.