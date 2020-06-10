Simple Modern's Water Bottles Are Top Tier, and They're up to 27% off Today-Only

Up to 27% off Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Up to 27% off Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottles | Amazon Gold Box

I’ve been using a 64oz Simple Modern vacuum insulated water bottle for about three years now, tasking it with keeping my nightstand water cold from dusk to the next day’s fiery afternoon sun. It has a modernistic, sleek look with premium, sturdy construction , and even after dozens of washes, it’s just as effective now as the day I bought it. You can grab your own for a bit cheaper with Amazon’s Gold Box sale today, where you’ll get up to 25% off a variety of different styles.

Advertisement

There are tumblers, water bottles, wine “glasses”, and even food jars to keep your kids’ lunch hot whenever that daycare opens back up . The amount of designs and size options available for each model is dizzying, and you only have one day to decide, so get over to Amazon and find something that speaks to you.

Advertisement