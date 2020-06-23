Silverware Keeps Disappearing Into the Trash? Replace Them With a 51-Piece Stainless Steel Set for $49

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
International Silver Stainless Steel Silverware (51pc) | $49 | MorningSave
I can’t be the only one who lives in a house of many and notices the availability of silverware slowly diminishing with time. Someone’s accidentally throwing those forks away, dammit, and no one wants to fess up. I prefer to just replace them, and if you’re a fancy pants, this stainless steel set is perfect. You’ll get 51 pieces for $49, broken down as follows:
- 8x Dinner Fork
- 8x Salad Fork
- 8x Dinner Spoons
- 8x Dinner Knives
- 8x Steak Knives
- 8x Teaspoons
- 1x Table Spoon
- 1x Slotted Table Spoon
- 1x Cold Meat Fork