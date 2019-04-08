Screenshot: Kotaku

Typically, Humble Monthly’s early unlock titles are a collection of indie games, but they’re trying something different this time. All Humble Monthly members can go download a copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins. The Egypt one.



As always, the game is yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, and just because you get an exciting AAA game early this month doesn’t mean you won’t still get a bunch of other mystery titles at the end of the month; you will.