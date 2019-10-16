Sign Up For Butcher Box, Get Your Thanksgiving Turkey For Free

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole tur keys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.