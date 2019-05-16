Screenshot: Butcher Box

We’re big fans of Butcher Box’s meat-by-mail deliveries of grass-fed beef, heritage grade pork, and organic chicken, and if you sign up for a new account today, you’ll get everything you need to host a little barbecue thrown in for free.



Just order any box, and in addition to whatever you’d otherwise receive in your first box, you’ll also find an extra pack of baby back ribs, two NY strip steaks, and two pounds of ground beef. That’s a lot of free meat, and if you need help finishing it, feel free to invite me over.