Graphic: Butcher Box

Butcher Box usually dangles free meat in your face to get you to sign up for their protein delivery service, but for one week only, they’re giving away the pan you need to cook said protein instead.



If you sign up for a new Butcher Box account, you’ll get a $50 code to spend at Lodge’s website, which is enough to buy an essential 12" cast iron skillet with shipping. Or, if you already have one of those (which is likely!), you can use that code to buy anything else on the site, including specialty cookware, enameled dutch ovens, carbon steel pans, and a whole lot more.

Your $50 code comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins. Go clean off that grill!