Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.