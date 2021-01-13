It's all consuming.
Side Sleepers Rejoice, This Copper Fit Pillow Is Half off and Made Just for You

Copper Fit Side/Back Sleeper Pillow | $20 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Sleep and naps are really fun when you’re cozy and comfy. But for some getting in the perfect position to catch all the zzz’s can be difficult. Copper Fit can help with their side/back sleeper pillow. It’s currently half off and ready to remedy all your slumber issues.

Get the help you need to ease into the most restful night’s sleep with this pillow. The plush memory foam gets your spine and neck in order while giving them proper pain-free support. This pillow is specifically designed to take the pressure off, literally. In doing this your body is less stressed, then your mind is less stressed. Place your arm in the cutout sides while sleeping on your side for the ultimate in peaceful snoozes. This pillow blocks odor and bacteria and the cover can be washed in a machine. It’s made of a polyurethane/polyester blend and this price is for the full/queen size.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

