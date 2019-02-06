Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ranging in price from $95 to upwards of $150, Glerups are certainly a splurge, but that didn’t stop them from being swiftly selected as our readers’ favorite slipper a while back. If you’ve been considering picking up a pair for yourself since that fateful Co-op, the wait has been worth it. Right now, the camp-sole versions of both the closed-back shoe and boot styles are on sale for $109 and $125, respectively, at Huckberry.

The rubber soles on these wooly slippers mean you won’t have to change shoes if you want to run outside to pick up the paper or grab the mail, or heck, just wear ’em out. No one would blame you; Glerups are just that comfortable.