Shred Some Grass With This $194 Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower | $194 | Amazon

Spring is taking root, and if you have a lawn, you’ll soon be forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, although the cordless models usually aren’t cheap.

Luckily, if your cutting needs are pretty lightweight, this Greenworks cordless cordless electric mower is down to a sizzling $194 at Amazon right now. That’s $55 off the list price for a 40V mower with a 14” deck and included rechargeable battery, plus it folds up for easy storage and comes with a bag for clippings.

It’s not built for heavy-duty mowing needs, however: the battery only lasts up to 45 minutes (depending on lawn conditions), although you can always buy a spare to swap, and it only has a single cutting blade. Still, if you don’t have a huge yard and you want to go electric, this is a great, affordable option with a 4.4-star review average from 2,300+ Amazon customers.