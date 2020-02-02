Shower Yourself With Savings With This One-Day Botanic Hearth Sale

Hair Care Gold Box | Amazon
Pick up a pair of salon-level hair care products with this one-Day Amazon sale. Choose from two sets: a $12 Tea Tree Shampoo and a $20 Peppermint Oil Set from Botanic Hearth. Each set promises to be cruelty-free and not tested on animals, which is awesome. It’s supposedly great for daily use and for all hair types, including dyed hair.
Both sets are selling for their lowest prices ever. But I happen to think the Tea Tree option is a much better deal. (I mean, it’s nearly half the cost.) This is a terrific opportunity to pick up something you need anyway, just cheaper. So get a few and stock up.