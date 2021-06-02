Show You're Not Heartless By Getting Your Dad Some Heartless Figures for Father's Day

Kingdom Hearts III: Shadow Bring Arts Action Figure Set Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Kingdom Hearts III: Shadow Bring Arts Action Figure Set | $42 | Amazon

So Dad may not be the biggest JRPG fan. Dad may not even know what those letters mean. Dad is even so out of touch, the only animated movie of the Disney Renaissance he’s seen is Lion King and he has some weird opinions about it. Doesn’t matter. This gift could mean the world to him. He might finally understand why you spend hours in front of that dang TV instead of instead of in the garage working on the car like he would do. This Kingdom Hearts III: Shadow Bring Arts Action Figure Set has the potential of bringing your bond with Dad closer than it ever has been. We don’t know what that potential is precisely, but hey let’s find out. Father’s Day is June 20th this year by the way. Don’t let it sneak up on you.