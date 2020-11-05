It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Show Your Beautiful Face To the World With a $25 1080p Webcam

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
GESMA 1080p Webcam | $25 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
GESMA 1080p Webcam | $25 | Amazon Gold Box

With cases spiking and do-everything-from-home mandates extended indefinitely, you’ll want a webcam if you don’t already have one. Today only, Amazon has a well-reviewed plug-and-play option with 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, a fine stat line for $25. It has an adjustable bracket that swivels 90 degrees, and with an omnidirectional mic built in, you don’t have to mess up your morning ‘do to get some work done.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

