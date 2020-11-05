Show Your Beautiful Face To the World With a $25 1080p Webcam

GESMA 1080p Webcam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With cases spiking and do-everything-from-home mandates extended indefinitely, you’ll want a webcam if you don’t already have one. Today only, Amazon has a well-reviewed plug-and-play option with 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, a fine stat line for $25. It has an adjustable bracket that swivels 90 degrees, and with an omnidirectional mic built in, you don’t have to mess up your morning ‘do to get some work done.