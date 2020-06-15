Show Soreness Who's Boss: This Handheld Percussion Massage Gun Is $40 Off

TaoTronics Massage Gun Image : TaoTronics

TaoTronics Massage Gun | $90 | Amazon

With warmer weather comes more time spent outside, and if the increased activity has your muscles aching, I urge you to buy a percussion massage gun. Not only will you feel better soon after feeling worse, but you’ll also be able to take out all your pent up aggression by inflicting it on yourself. Normally a gun like this would set you back a whole $120, but TaoTronics is selling one for just $90. Just clip the coupon on this page, add it to your cart, and check out to watch $40 disappear from the list price.

Masochists and gym rats alike will enjoy the sensation of a 24W torque motor bashing against your arms, legs, back, and chest. Wherever it hurts, 1,400 to 3,200 strokes per minute ought to do the trick. Best of all, the machine itself boasts a “quiet operation” so, absent any pleasurable screaming, your neighbors will not be disturbed. A PU carrying case is included for travel to and from the gym or to lug around on vacation. Believe the hype and tell post-workout pain to go home.