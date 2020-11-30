Show off Your Pet in Slideshow Style With the Nixplay 10.1" Smart Picture Frame at 36% Off

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame 10.1“ Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame 10.1 “ | $115 | Amazon

If you want your own cat to be in its own ro tat ing photo album on a digital frame, here’s the deal for you.

Advertisement

By using the Nixplay app, you can pick and choose which photos will be displayed, alongside sending a photo by a special email, which will then automatically display on the frame. A nice touch if family members are unable to visit for Christmas.

These can also be hung up or displayed in landscape, so you can cater the photos to whichever room or wall you choose to display these digital frames .