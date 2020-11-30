It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Show off Your Pet in Slideshow Style With the Nixplay 10.1" Smart Picture Frame at 36% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Nixplay Digital Picture Frame 10.1“ | $115 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Nixplay Digital Picture Frame 10.1 | $115 | Amazon

If you want your own cat to be in its own rotating photo album on a digital frame, here’s the deal for you.

By using the Nixplay app, you can pick and choose which photos will be displayed, alongside sending a photo by a special email, which will then automatically display on the frame. A nice touch if family members are unable to visit for Christmas.

These can also be hung up or displayed in landscape, so you can cater the photos to whichever room or wall you choose to display these digital frames.

