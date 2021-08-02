Dreamtimes Smart Digital Picture Frame | $80 | Amazon



If you like looking over at your beside table and seeing the smiling faces of your loved ones, you’ll love the versatility of this Dreamtimes Smart Digital Picture Frame, now $80, $10 off its normal price of $90. It’s an 8-inch frame with a 1280 x 800 resolution and HD touchscreen so you can set up the photos you like to look at directly from the frame. Or you can transfer from your phone, either from iOS or Android. It also has a built-in 2000mAh battery so you can let it run for a bit without power if need be. Show the fam some love and prop this bad boy up somewhere everyone can see it.