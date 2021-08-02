Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) | $45 | Amazon



If you still haven’t bought an Amazon Echo of any kind for your home, consider this a sign you should go ahead and grab one. The 2019 Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is on sale for a whopping 44% off, which makes this model just $45, down from its regular price of $80. You get the diminutive 5.5-inch smart display with a small but mighty screen to help you through your everyday tasks as well as access to Alexa for automation. It’s a great price for a device that does it all, so if this is your first rodeo, it’s not a bad Echo to start with.