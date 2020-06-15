Show Jaws How It's Done in Shark Simulator Maneater, Down to $26 on Xbox One

Maneater (Xbox One) Screenshot : Deep Silver

Maneater (Xbox One) | $26 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site

Take Ecco the Dolphin and add some brutalizing man- or woman-eating gameplay mechanics, and that’s exactly what Maneater is. You become the shark in this underwater daily grind to find a meal and remind everyone in the aquatic regions who the real king is.

Its initial $40 price tag was a bit too much for me to try this novel experience, but it’s only $26 at Amazon right now for Xbox players after clipping the coupon, so jump on it if you’re in the same boat. (Don’t go overboard, though!)

Maneater is a single-player action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open Ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu... Kill or be killed.

