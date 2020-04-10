It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Shoryuken Your Way to Victory With 20% off PowerA Fusion Fightpads for PS4, XB1, and Switch [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealspowera deals
PowerA Fusion (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $48 | Amazon | Promo code 20POWERA20
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Gearing up for Friday night fight club? You’ll want to come equipped with the latest and greatest fightpads including the PowerA Fusion, now discounted 20% using our exclusive promo code 20POWERA20.

This fightpad has swappable magnetic faceplates, a six-button arcade layout with Alps action buttons, and customization toggles for the D-pad and shoulder buttons. Better still, it’s available for PS4, Xbox One, and, yes, Switch. Never lose sight of winning again. Maybe if I’d used one of these instead of a Miller Lite can, I would’ve beaten Eric Andre at Street Fighter 5 last year.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

