Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Looking for a pair of headphones? The ones you’re looking at are probably discounted in Best Buy’s eBay storefront right now.
Some, like the HyperX headphones, are reader favorites. Here are a few that I like:
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset | $99
- Corsair Void PRO RGB SE Wireless Headset | $65
- Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One | $60
- Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Wired Gaming Headset for PS4 | $60