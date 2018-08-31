Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tilly’s clearance sale already offers steep discounts, but during their Labor Day sale where an extra 50% off is applied, prices fell off the damn cliff. Classic men’s and women’s shoe styles from Vans, Adidas, and Converse are all heavily discounted, as well as women’s denim and swim wear, and accessories like hats and wallets. Plus, we’ve got you free shipping with exclusive code KINJAFREESHIP, so you don’t have to pay double to get those $3 sunglasses onto your smiling face. Valid: 8/31 through 8:30am EST 9/5.