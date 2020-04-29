Shop Huckberry's Spring Outerwear Sale for Hoodies, Flannels, and Jackets Up to 60% Off

Up to 60% off Spring Outerwear Graphic : Gabe Carey

Up to 60% off Spring Outerwear | Huckberry

We may be stuck inside for the most part right now, but that’s all the more reason to spring clean your wardrobe and feel like a person again. Believe me, every morning I wake up at the same time I did back in January, brew some coffee, and put on my casual workday attire. You can do the same, and even try out some new looks, with up to 60% off Huckberry spring outerwear.

Among our readers’ favorite brands, Huckberry is spotlighting Mendo flannels, Moto leather jackets, Flint and Tinder 10-Year hoodies, and more. Peruse the selection yourself and take something home. By September, who knows, maybe we’ll be outside enough to recycle these looks for the fall. And if nothing in the spring outerwear catalog is to your liking, here’s a little something to take the edge off: our regularly updated Huckberry deals page walking you through the hottest sales of each week.

