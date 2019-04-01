Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

For the most part, I’m glad the 360 degree video hype is over but if you still love the fun of creating VR-ready footage, Acer’s got a deal made just for you.



This $50 Acer Holo360 camera creates 4K video with a resolution of 4096 x 2048at 24fps. To be clear, the footage isn’t going to blow anyone away with quality, but it’s a nifty toy to play with, especially now that the weather is getting nicer. This current price is half off the current price on Amazon, and it’s worth every dollar imo.

Please forward me any footage that involves dogs, water and frisbees. Thanks in advance.