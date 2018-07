Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know how professional videographers and fancy drones can shoot super smooth footage even while they’re moving? Chances are, they’re using a gimbal, which balances the camera and keeps it perfectly level, like a high tech shock absorber.



This one from Yi (manufacturer of our readers’ favorite affordable action cam) is designed for use with your smartphone, runs for eight hours on a charge, and is only $90 today with promo code YIGIMBAL. Your vacation videos will never be the same again.