You are perfect the way you are. But if you want some extra motivation to jumpstart a more active lifestyle in 2019, the Fitbit Charge 3 can help.

Typically priced between $135 and $149, this $120 QVC price is the lowest we’ve seen on this particular fitness tracker.

While it’s not as full-featured as an Apple Watch, fitness trackers can give you data on your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken and how many calories you’ve burned. It can also alert you if you’ve received a text or phone call. The Fitbit Charge 3 can also last up to an entire week, a feat no smartwatch has yet to achieve.