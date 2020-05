Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV | $130 | Amazon

A 32" 720P TV isn’t exactly lighting up anyone’s home theater, but if you’re putting it in the bathroom—or somewhere less gross, like the kitchen—it’s perfect. You can save $40 on Insignia’s model, which includes the Amazon Fire TV platform to give you all the smart features and apps you desire. Your total is $130 with the discount.

