Holiday 2020

Shiseido's Best Selling Benefiance Gift Set Is Just $45 Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Shiseido 4-Pc. Benefiance Gift Set | $45 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Shiseido 4-Pc. Benefiance Gift Set | $45 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND

K beauty and J beauty have seen a rise in popularity over the years and it’s easy to understand why. The products are amazing. Shiseido has been keeping people lovely for almost 150 years. This storied Japanese brand is well trusted in the beauty community and has long been a fan favorite in my house growing up. Today get their best-selling Benefiance treatment for just $45. This 4-Pc. Smooth Skin Set will make a great gift and you’re saving $25 on it, just use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Benefiance treatments are for those looking for a little help in the anti-aging department. This four-step process makes fine lines and wrinkles less visible by adding moisture back into the skin. You’ll be more youthful and glowy in no time. I trust this because Japanese women are ageless and some of the most stunning in the world. The gift set includes Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. It’s never too soon to start taking care of your face. You’ve only got one and you want to keep it as gorgeous as long as possible.

This gift set will ship for free.

