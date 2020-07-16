This $25 Capture Card Turns Any HDMI Camera Into the Perfect Zoom Webcam

Kaimeng Capture Card Image : Kaimeng

Kaimeng Capture Card | $25 | Amazon



If you’ve been looking for an Elgato Cam Link, Best Buy had it back in stock for $130, which is its usual going price, but it’s been hard to find outside the few price gougers still hoarding stock. Sadly, that stock dried up the moment we hit publish on this story!

The Elgato Cam Link is an easy plug-and-play capture solution designed for content creators such as YouTubers and Twitch streamers, allowing them to capture clean 4K footage from any compatible camera with HDMI-out capabilities.

That’s a bit too much for Zoom calls, though. What if you just want to use that old DSLR or GoPro you have laying around as a webcam? Cheap capture cards like this Kaimeng model on sale for $25 will do the same thing. Most business conferencing apps cap out at 1080p, so if that’s all you’re doing, you don’t need all the bells and whistles the Elgato comes with.