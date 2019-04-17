Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Ward off pesky mosquitoes with these discounted Thermacell options. Place these portable Thermacell mosquito repellers next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and they’ll keep away flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

You’ve got a few options here, including an invisible one, a lantern-style, and one for the patio. (Oh, and don’t forget the refills.)

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so the prices will only stick around for a day or until it buggers off. So don’t wait, if you plan on being adventurous in the coming months.

